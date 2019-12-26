California dog at shelter for over 5 years adopted in time for Christmas

A pit bull mix who has spent more than half his life in a California shelter was adopted over the weekend — just in time for Christmas.

Seamus, a 9-year-old dog, has spent the last 5.5 years of his life — more than 2,000 days — with the Fresno Bully Rescue, an organization that aims to help bully breeds, like bulldogs, pit bulls and boxers, get adopted.

After waiting so long for the right fur-ever home, Seamus finally found his family. The rescue posted on Facebook Sunday that the senior pooch has “a home for the holidays.”

Seamus' family appears to already be making their new furry friend Instagram famous with his own account under the handle @seamus_the_bully. Photos posted online show Seamus hanging by the Christmas tree, getting head scratches, going for drives and laying in a big, cozy bed.