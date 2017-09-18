True Pundit

Politics

California Dems Passed A Resolution Demanding Trump Apologize For Presidency

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

California state lawmakers passed a resolution Saturday that “requires” President Donald Trump to formally apologize for his time in the White House.

The resolution was part of a larger string of bills and resolutions passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature that aimed to define the progressive state as the “leader of the resistance.”

The governing body will ask the president “to publicly apologize to all Americans for his racist and bigoted behavior,” according to the resolution. Democrats also attempted to force the president to release his full tax returns, in addition to approving a measure that legally supports sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. – READ MORE

California Dems Passed A Resolution Demanding Trump Apologize For Presidency
California Dems Passed A Resolution Demanding Trump Apologize For Presidency

California state lawmakers passed a resolution Saturday that "requires" President Donald Trump to formally apologize for his time in the White House. The resolution was part of a larger string of b
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Milly Vanilly

    THIS is what WE PAY THEM to WASTE OUR TIME for……CHILDISH FOOLISHNESS instead of MAGA.
    President Trump is showing HIS defensive sarcasm towards THEM & it just EATS away at their shrinking brains. LOL..THEY PUSH & when HE PUSHES back, they whine. THEY will NEVER learn.

  • Trickster

    Bahahahahaha yeah when HELL FREEZES OVER B***hes that is when he’ll apologize.

  • PatriciaFKutz

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !si293d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineAlertAlertTechJobsOpportunities/Alert/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sd163l..,…..

  • ROB

    Go to hell !