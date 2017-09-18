California Dems Passed A Resolution Demanding Trump Apologize For Presidency

FOLLOW US!



California state lawmakers passed a resolution Saturday that “requires” President Donald Trump to formally apologize for his time in the White House.

The resolution was part of a larger string of bills and resolutions passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature that aimed to define the progressive state as the “leader of the resistance.”

The governing body will ask the president “to publicly apologize to all Americans for his racist and bigoted behavior,” according to the resolution. Democrats also attempted to force the president to release his full tax returns, in addition to approving a measure that legally supports sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. – READ MORE