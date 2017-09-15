California Dems Feel Pelosi Fatigue

California Democrats are increasingly turning their back on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and believe she should be replaced as the leader of the Democratic caucus regardless of whether the party can retake House control, according to a new state-wide poll.

The survey by U.C. Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found that less than one-third of the state’s Democrats believe Pelosi should remain as leader if the party regains the majority in 2018, the Sacramento Bee first reported Wednesday night. A whopping 44 percent would prefer that another lawmaker take on the leadership duties, while the remaining 26 percent had no opinion.

If Democrats fail to retake the House, the numbers rise to more than half of Democrats in the state wanting their party to tap another leader while just 31 percent believe Pelosi should remain as leader. – READ MORE