California Democrat Who Honored Stormy Daniels Gives Up Mayoral Title Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The California Democrat known for honoring porn actress Stormy Daniels has stepped down as mayor of West Hollywood amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate comments.

John Duran, 59, announced on social media earlier this week that he had relinquished his mayoral title, citing health concerns related to blood clots in his legs. The position is mostly a ceremonial role that rotates between the five councilmembers every year. Duran said he will not resign from the City Council and will complete his current term, which expires in November 2020.

John Duran Says He Will Give Up His Title as Mayor of West Hollywood, But Not Leave the City Council https://t.co/LjCnnLQZJX pic.twitter.com/0JcfJsg3yM — WEHOville (@WEHOville) March 4, 2019

"I continue to work with my doctors to try and get my blood and body in the right balance," Duran wrote on Facebook on Monday. "I am supposed to slow down to half speed and rest for the next 30 days. I was in the hospital for one week and that did help me slow down since I couldn't get very far with an IV in my arm."