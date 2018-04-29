True Pundit

California Democrat threatens to sue The Intercept over reporting on ‘fabricated’ voicemail

Gil Cisneros, a California Democrat running for the state’s 39th Congressional District, is threatening to sue The Intercept for reporting about a short voicemail he claims was fabricated, The Washington Post reported.

The voicemail, which was reportedly left on his opponent’s wife’s phone, is just a few seconds long and states: “Hi Andy. It’s Gil Cisneros. I’m gonna go negative on you.”

His opponent, Andy Thorburn, apparently provided the audio recording to The Intercept, which then wrote a story about the incident that featured the audio.

Cisneros says the voice in the recording is not his and threatened to sue The Intercept if it did not take down the story by the 3 p.m. Pacific time deadline, which The Intercept has not done. – READ MORE

