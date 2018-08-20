California Demands Trump, Congress Apologize to Illegal Aliens

California State Legislators Passed A Resolution Thursday Calling On Congress To Formally Apologize, And For President Donald Trump To Join Them In Acknowledging Wrongdoing In Separating Illegal Alien Family Units At The Border.

State Senators Kevin de León, Richard Pan, and Scott Wiener authored the joint resolution that was scheduled for debate, and passed on Thursday. KPBS reported just three legislators opposed — Joel Anderson, Mike Morrell, and Jim Nielsen — while 29 approved it, and eight didn’t vote.

The California Senate resolution calls on Congress to specifically apologize to the children separated from the adult foreign nationals who illegally brought them across the U.S. border. It also petitions Congress and President Trump to acknowledge wrongdoing in separating illegal alien adults and children.

The resolution describes the policy of separating foreign nationals who have crossed the border illegally as “detrimental.” De León described the separations as “government-sanctioned kidnapping.” – READ MORE

The California state legislature passed a bill this week requiring restaurants to make the default drinks for kids’ menus either water or milk.

According to the text of S.B. 1192:

“This bill would require a restaurant, as defined, that sells a children’s meal that includes a beverage, to make the default beverage water, sparkling water, or flavored water, as specified, or unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative,as specified. The bill would not prohibit a restaurant’s ability to sell, or a customer’s ability to purchase, an alternative beverage if the purchaser requests one.”

The bill does not prohibit restaurants from selling other drinks to children, but it forces them to offer water or milk first. The penalties are as follows:

“The bill would make a violation of its provisions an infraction, but would make the first violation subject to a notice of violation. Under the bill, the 2nd and 3rd violations would be punishable by fines of not more than $250 and $500, respectively. By imposing additional duties on local enforcement agencies and by creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.” – READ MORE