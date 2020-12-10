California DAs Blast Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Apathetic Response to $1 Billion Prisoner COVID Benefit Scam

Frustrated California district attorneys are sounding the alarm about Governor Gavin Newsom’s apathetic response to the California prisoner unemployment scam that’s bilked state taxpayers out more than $1 billion dollars of COVID-19 relief funds. Nine DAs sent the governor a second letter which reveals the governor’s inaction on what could be the “biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history.”

The district attorneys from nine of California’s largest counties recently called out the governor in an attempt to get him to respond to the huge scam that saw some of the worst criminals at San Quentin, such as murderer Scott Peterson, get $20,000 each in COVID related unemployment benefits. There’s so much fraud and there are so few checks and balances in the Employment Development Department program that PJ Media recently reported about a one-year-old baby receiving unemployment benefits.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and others held a news conference days ago to apply more pressure on the governor to address the unprecedented prison scam.

It includes rapists and child molesters, human traffickers and other violent criminals in our state prisons. It is perhaps and will be the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history. We need to turn off the spigot. Right now there is no cross-matching between the incarceration data and EDD on a routine basis like it’s done in 35 other states.

Newsom’s lack of action on the issue and the DAs calling it out are sending secondary shockwaves.

In addition to Sacramento’s district attorney, the DAs from Ventura, San Diego, Fresno, El Dorado, Monterey, Lassen, Marin, and Riverside Counties signed a second letter outlining the “staggering” extent of the rip-off and strongly requested the governor get with the program to go after the criminals. – READ MORE

