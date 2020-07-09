California couple charged with a hate crime for painting over Black Lives Matter mural

A couple captured on cellphone video painting over a Black Lives Matter street mural installation has been charged with a hate crime over the incident.

Black Lives Matter supporters recorded a woman using a roller paint brush to paint over the art and her male partner in a very heated viral video. The incident happened in Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.

“There is no oppression, there is no racism,” says the man. “It’s a leftist lie.”

On Tuesday Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced in a statement that the couple had been charged with a hate crime.

“Today, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson (42-years old Martinez resident) and David Nelson (53-years-old Martinez resident) with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for their alleged actions on Saturday, July 4, when defendant Anderson covered up a Black Lives Matter mural with black paint,” read the statement. – READ MORE

