California couple accused of killing and burning Vietnam War veteran as children watched

A California couple tortured and killed a Vietnam War veteran before burning his body earlier this month — all while their children watched, police said Monday.

Kenneth Coyle, 70, a Vietnam War veteran and retired contractor for the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, met Stacie Mendoza, a waitress, at a restaurant in Hanford. The two became friends and Mendoza was able to retrieve access to Coyle’s financial information, Police Captain Karl Anderson of the Hanford Police Department said.

“And we think she [Mendoza] manipulated that relationship to gain his [Coyle] trust and defraud him of money,” Anderson said.

Stacie Mendoza and her husband, Jose, went to Coyle’s house on April 5 where they beat, suffocated and killed the veteran. Police believe the couple went to Coyle’s house as way to retrieve more financial information from him.

The couple — with their children along for the ride — took Coyle’s body to rural Madera County where they burned the veteran’s remains, police said.

“We know the children were taken to when the body was burned and watched the body burn,” Anderson said. – READ MORE

