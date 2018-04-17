California Congressman Tells Conservative Parkland Student That He Should Visit His State to Smoke Weed

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) deleted a tweet Sunday after he responded to Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland shooting survivor and an outspoken activist for Second Amendment rights, telling him he should visit California to “experience our awesome #cannabis.”

Was I just encouraged by a Congressman to smoke weed when I am 21? Yes, legally, but still. Holy smikee, batman! pic.twitter.com/a2kExgeUPx — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

I have now read the comments to my response to you. While I am proud of California’s legal cannabis law, I can see why saying this to you can be misinterpreted because you are not 21. I hereby apologize. You should listen to your parents. I will hereby delete the prior tweet. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2018

After going at it with @tedlieu on Twitter, I am scared at who this country elects. But on the bright side, I am confident I will be able to, one day, serve as a member of Congress! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

Kashuv got a screenshot of the tweet before Lieu deleted it, and he called the congressman out – READ MORE

