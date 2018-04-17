View our Privacy Policy

California Congressman Tells Conservative Parkland Student That He Should Visit His State to Smoke Weed

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) deleted a tweet Sunday after he responded to Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland shooting survivor and an outspoken activist for Second Amendment rights, telling him he should visit California to “experience our awesome #cannabis.”

Kashuv got a screenshot of the tweet before Lieu deleted it, and he called the congressman out – READ MORE

"Was I just encouraged by a Congressman to smoke weed when I am 21?"

