California City Officials Fight To Keep Chick-Fil-A From Doing Business

“A San Mateo County official is pushing to stop a Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening up in Redwood City,” reports CBS Local news. “The McDonald’s restaurant on Whipple could soon be tuning into a Chick-fil-A, making it the chain’s 13th restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa told reporters he is seeking to prevent the restaurant from obtaining an “architectural permit” due to its founder, Dan Cathy, previously expressing support for traditional marriage and for donating funds to pro-marriage groups.

“This would not go before the city council — because it’s an existing use, it would just be administerial for the planning commission,” Canepa said. “When people think of the Chick-fil-A logo — what they think of is anti-LGBTQ.”

Canepa hopes the community pressure will be strong enough to persuade Chick-fil-A away from doing business. "What we are trying to do is to make sure Chick-fil-A — if they want to do business here — that there is a lot of pressure here and that they should do the right thing and withdraw their application," he said.