California City Goes Full Socialist: Free $500 A Month To Residents In New Welfare Program

No work, no problem: Here’s $500.

That’s the latest proposal in a California city, which is set to become the first in the nation to deploy a “universal basic income” (UBI). Under the plan,100 residents of Stockton will receive $500 a month in cash, with no strings attached. Work, don’t work, whatever.

The free-money program will start in 2019 and run for 18 months, costing the city $900,000.

That the program is kicking off in Stockton is ironic.The city fell millions of dollars in debt through expensive city-funded programs and development projects, leading to its bankruptcy in 2012.

The program is the brainchild of Michael Tubbs, the city’s 27-year-old mayor. “We’ve overspent on things like arenas and marinas and things of that sort to try to lure in tourism and dollars that way,” Tubbs said, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

A voter referendum on the November ballot to repeal a state gasoline tax in California could lead to a wave of wins for Republican candidates due to the soaring prices in the state.

The referendum has helped California Republican Rep. Mimi Walters raise millions of dollars for her campaign.

The referendum would reportedly lower the price of gasoline in the state to $2 per gallon by 2021, Politico reported.

Walters and Republican candidate Young Kim, who is running for retiring Rep. Ed Royce’s seat, brought several boxes filled with 82,410 signatures into the Orange County Registrar’s office in early May to repeal the gas tax.

Republicans have now collected over 1 million signatures, even though only 365,880 were needed to put it on the November ballot.

“This is a big day for us,” Walters said after she turned in the ballots. “I talk to constituents in my district, and every time they go to the pump, it’s more and more money, and it’s becoming outrageous.”