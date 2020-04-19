California city dumps 37 tons of sand into a skate park to prevent kids from skating during coronavirus lockdown

A skate park in San Clemente, CA, was filled with 37 tons of sand by local authorities to block skaters from using it during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Orange County Register.

Skaters continued using the Ralphs Skate Park in defiance of the city’s prohibition of its use in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) “stay at home” order, reported the San Clemente Times.

Samantha Wylie, San Clemente’s recreation manager, said local police had been deployed to patrol the area and inform skaters of the skate park’s mandated closure prior to the city’s decision to enforce social distancing at the skate park with sand.

Other cities have similarly obstructed skaters’ use of other skate parks, said Wylie, noting that some authorities have used mulch and hay. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --