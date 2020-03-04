California Bill Would Punish Stores With Separate Boys And Girls Departments

A new bill introduced by a member of the California state assembly would force stores that separated toys, clothing and childcare items into boys’ and girls’ sections to pay a $1,000 fine.
It adds: (a) A retail department store shall maintain one, undivided area of its sales floor where, if it sells childcare articles, all childcare articles, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed.
(b) A retail department store shall maintain one, undivided area of its sales floor where, if it sells children’s clothing, all clothing for children, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed.
(c) A retail department store shall maintain one, undivided area of its sales floor where, if it sells toys, all toys, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed. – READ MORE
