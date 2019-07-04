California becomes the first state to make hair discrimination illegal

According to USA Today, Newsom signed Senate Bill 188, which created the country’s very first law to protect people from suffering discrimination based on their hair.

The outlet reported that such styles include “non-European” looks, which could include “cornrows, Afros, or dreadlocks.”

California state Sen. Holly Mitchell (D) wrote SB 188 — also known as The Crown Act: Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair — and said that she was moved to author the legislation after coming across a photo of herself in dreadlocks in the 1980s.

“I had my hair in natural braids, and it dawned on me that that’s the way I had my hair all throughout high school, without any issues,” Mitchell explained. “Now, had I been made to feel badly about the way I had my hair, that could have easily impacted my school experience in a negative way.” – READ MORE

