California And Nevada Have Been Hit By 240 Earthquakes Over The Last 24 Hours

The unusual shaking on the west coast continues to intensify. As you can see from this map, over 240 earthquakes have struck the states of California and Nevada over the last 24 hours. Yes, the west coast gets hit by quakes every day, but this is definitely an unusually high number. Fortunately, most of the earthquakes have been very small, but a couple of them were greater than magnitude 3.0.

The following comes from the Los Angeles Times…

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in parts of Southern California on Sunday afternoon, one in a series of quakes to hit the Riverside County area. The latest quake occurred at 4:36 p.m. and was centered on Glen Avon, south of Fontana. The seismic activity continued into Monday morning with dozens of new small quakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes were felt across swaths of the Inland Empire, a region that has had hundreds of small quakes over the weekend, including one that registered a magnitude of 3.1.

This comes during a stretch of time when there has been a heightened level of seismic activity along the west coast. For much more on this please see my previous article entitled "California Is Shaken By More Than 80 Earthquakes As Chile Is Hit By The Largest Quake In 12 Years".


