California: 22 MS-13 Gang Members Charged with Brutal Machete Murders

Twenty-two members of the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 Gang in Los Angeles, California have been charged with a string of gruesome murders, often involving members allegedly hacking their victims to death with machetes.

On Tuesday, 22 MS-13 Gang members in the Los Angeles area were charged with murdering seven individuals over the last two years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. The murders, prosecutors say, usually involved MS-13 Gang members brutally murdering their victims using machetes and other “medieval-style” tactics.

For example, the indictment states that in one murder, six of the MS-13 Gang members charged kidnapped, choked, and attacked a rival gang member with a machete. The victim had his body parts dismembered and thrown into a canyon. One MS-13 Gang member used his machete to cut the victims’ heart out of his chest.

The investigation primarily focused on the Fulton clique, operating in the San Fernando Valley, of the Los Angeles-based MS-13 Gang. Thanks to growing levels of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors say the clique was gifted with a steady stream of vulnerable, young Central American boys who were eager to become members of the gang. Their initiation to join MS-13 is to murder an individual who is “perceived to be adverse” to the gang.

In other alleged murders detailed in the 78-page indictment, a group of MS-13 Gang members hacked a victim to death with knives and a machete on June 4, 2017. A few months prior, another group of MS-13 Gang members allegedly hacked a victim to death with a machete in the Angeles National Forest. – READ MORE