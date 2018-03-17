Calif. judge bars LA from enforcing gang restrictions that authorities credited with reducing crime

The city of Los Angeles has been barred from enforcing the vast majority of its gang injunctions, which applied restrictions on gang associations that authorities have long credited with reducing crime.

The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union that the injunctions were likely to be unconstitutionally broad, and affect people who did not have adequate opportunity to challenge them in court.

The gang injunctions are civil court orders that have applied to nearly 9,000 people and 79 gang sets since 2000, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The orders can effectively prevent individuals from legally associating with people in gang-ridden neighborhoods or networks.

The ACLU challenged the constitutionality of the injunctions because the city could obtain them against gangs, rather than individuals. – READ MORE

