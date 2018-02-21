Cali Radio Host Canned After Saying 17-Year-Old Olympic Hero Is “Hot Piece of Ass”

Kim, 17, won a gold medal Tuesday in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Connor, host of “The Shower Hour with Patrick Connor,” reportedly made the remark during a conversation on the Barstool Sports Sirius XM radio show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden.”

“She’s fine as hell,” Connor said while speaking with former Major League pitcher Dallas Braden.

He reportedly mentioned how he was counting the days until Kim’s 18th birthday.

“Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going,” he said. “That’s what I like about them high school girls.”

Digging his hole even deeper, Connor went on to comment on how “hot” Kim was.

“If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of a**,” he said. “And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”

Of course, a backlash ensued, and Connor lost his morning show on KNBR. – READ MORE

