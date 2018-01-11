Cali Groups Succeed in Sexualizing Historical Figures in Kids’ Textbooks

Almost immediately after Donald Trump was elected as president in November of 2016, some of the more radical elements of the leftist state of California started talking about secession.

The more Americans learn about California, though, they might be more willing to show the state to the door.

Case in point was a vote by the California Board of Education in November to revise textbook materials to include explicit references to the sex lives of historical figures – even for children as young as fourth grade.

According to the reliably liberal Time magazine, the vote was a “milestone” that capped a six-year struggle to include gay and lesbian contributions to the history of the United States.

“Several Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) books didn’t meet California reviewers’ requests for explicit references,” the American Spectator noted. “The publisher’s middle-school text failed to sexualize historical figures Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, and James Buchanan, for example. “

Hard as it might be to believe, a board of education in the United States is not just tolerating textbook discussion of the sexual lives of historical figures – but actually requiring it.

One of our nation’s Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin, is famous for his works in science, politics and business, but he was also a big believer in limited government.

While many may be familiar with Franklin’s contributions to American history, they may not know that he was involved with the creation of the country’s first copper cent.

According to Pennies.org, Franklin suggested the design for the coin, known as the “Fugio cent,” in 1787. In that design, we can see clues of his desire to keep the government out of the lives of Americans.

One side of the penny bears the message “Mind Your Business” below an image of a sun and sundial. An image of the sun above a sundial also appears on the coin, along with the word “fugio.”

While we often use the phrase, “mind your own business” while referring to nosy busybodies, many believe that the message, “mind your business” was intended for business owners to keep an eye on their affairs.

Keeping the government out of business was at least one way to plan for success for the fledgling country.

Similarly, the phrase, “we are one” seems to encourages people to look out for each other, as well as reminding the citizens of different states that they were all part of one nation, one that was born in the cause of freedom and liberty.

These messages are no surprise to those who are familiar with Franklin's opinions about limited government and the freedom of the people.

