Cali Couple Who Paid $560,000 Cash For New Home Can’t Get Covid-Squatter To Leave

Imagine buying your dream home, arriving at it to move in, and finding out there’s a squatter that won’t leave.

That was the case for Tracie and Myles Albert, who recently bought a 4 bedroom home in Riverside, California and found out the hard way that the seller wasn’t quite ready to hand over the keys.

More than a year after buying their home on January 31, 2020, they have yet to be able to get inside their property. “It’s just draining, emotionally and financially,” Tracie told Fox 11.

Chris Taylor, the real estate agent who sold the home to the Alberts, said: “He needed $560,000 from the sale of his house in two weeks and he called me on a Sunday, so in traditional real estate there’s no way of doing that unless the buyer’s a cash buyer.”

He continued: “It’s genuinely unfathomable to me that we live in a state where something like this is even possible. They closed escrow on this home January 31, 2020.”

Myles Albert said: “It took us scrambling to get everything we had, our life savings put together and a hard money loan on top of it to make that happen. We own the house, outright. That’s our house and it’s all in a contract, written, legal, done. He’s been paid the money in his account. How could we have no rights to go into our home?” – READ MORE

