Cal State offers students ‘psychological services’ after email about Border Patrol jobs

Cal State San Bernardino is expressing remorse after sending an email to students about job opportunities.

The school sent an email to students about employment with Customs and Border Protection, a federal agency drawing the ire of leftists who prefer open borders.

Outrageous:

Cal State San Bernardino is apologizing for sending an email promoting employment opportunities with the US Border Patrol

Students complained the emails were “triggering” & the school is offering counseling

RT if you support the brave men and women of the USCBP! pic.twitter.com/3bhOSp7uTe

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 8, 2019