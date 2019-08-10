Cal State offers students ‘psychological services’ after email about Border Patrol jobs

Cal State San Bernardino is expressing remorse after sending an email to students about job opportunities.

The school sent an email to students about employment with Customs and Border Protection, a federal agency drawing the ire of leftists who prefer open borders.

After complaints about “triggering” students, Cal State administrator Sarai Maldonado was very sorry. – READ MORE

