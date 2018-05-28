Caitlyn Jenner Reveals a Surprising Conversation She Had With Pence at Trump’s Inauguration

During President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Caitlyn Jenner spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, who told her he’d “love” to have a conversation with her about issues affecting people who are transgender.

Jenner acknowledged that Pence is very Christian and has had a complicated past with the LGBT community, which makes him, from their standpoint, “the real enemy.”

However, when the opportunity came for her to meet the vice president, she said they had a “great conversation,” that may prove surprising to a lot of people.

When she approached Pence, she explained that just like him, she’s also Christian, a person who “pretty much votes Republican,” but added that she’s “also trans.”

“And I said, ‘I would love to share that conversation with you,’” she recounted. “And he looked me right in the eye and said, ‘You know what, I would love to do that.’”

The meeting hasn’t taken place yet because of what Jenner cited as difficult schedules, and while she won’t be voting for Trump in 2020, she still hopes to be a voice of change in the GOP.” – READ MORE

