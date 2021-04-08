Caitlyn Jenner Explores Run for Governor of California

Former TV reality star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly exploring a run for California governor as sitting Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is buffeted by a recall effort.

Jenner has reportedly retained the services of Caroline Wren, a Republican fundraiser. According to Axios, Wren first met Jenner during their work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focusing on LGBT issues.

Wren also worked with President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

While it isn’t clear who Republican voters and party bigwigs may gravitate toward if Newsom is successfully recalled, some reports have noted that Trump allies are looking to former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to replace Newsom.

According to Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, “sources familiar with the matter say Grenell is definitely considering a run for the governor’s mansion if a recall election is triggered.” – READ MORE

