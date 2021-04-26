Caitlyn Jenner announces run for governor of California: ‘I’m in!’

Reality television star Caitlyn Jenner announced plans Friday to run for governor of California.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” Jenner tweeted.

Jenner, a Republican, also filed paperwork to seek the governorship and has hired several well-known Republican operatives to guide her burgeoning campaign.

She’s hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces an all-but-certain recall election later this year.

Jenner, the Olympic gold medal winning decathlete turned transgender rights activist and nationally known TV personality, had been mulling a bid. Word of the decision was first reported by Axios and confirmed by Fox News.- READ MORE

