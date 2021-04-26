Caitlyn Jenner announces run for governor of California: ‘I’m in!’

Reality television star Caitlyn Jenner announced plans Friday to run for governor of California.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” Jenner tweeted.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner, a Republican, also filed paperwork to seek the governorship and has hired several well-known Republican operatives to guide her burgeoning campaign.

She’s hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces an all-but-certain recall election later this year.

Jenner, the Olympic gold medal winning decathlete turned transgender rights activist and nationally known TV personality, had been mulling a bid. Word of the decision was first reported by Axios and confirmed by Fox News.- READ MORE

