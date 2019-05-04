CA Senate Votes To Keep Trump Off Primary Ballot Unless He Releases Tax Returns

On Thursday, the California state Senate took a shot at President Trump, passing a bill that would require presidential candidates to release five years’ worth of income tax returns or not appear on the primary ballot.

As AP reported, a similar bill was passed in 2017, but Gov. Jerry Brown, who himself would not release his tax returns while in office, vetoed the bill, claiming it was unconstitutional. Brown stated, “Today we require tax returns, but what would be next? Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards? And will these requirements vary depending on which political party is in power?”

But new California Governor Gavin Newsom may well sign the bill, which is coauthored by state Sen. Mike McGuire and state Sen. Scott Wiener, who authored the 2017 bill.

In 2017, McGuire stated, "For decades, every president has put their personal beliefs aside and put our country first and released their returns. The American people shouldn't be in the dark about their president's financial entanglements." Wiener added, "This bill is about giving the American people the honesty and transparency they deserve from anyone who wishes to serve as their president."