CA Restaurant Defies State Orders And Opens. It’s Packed.

In the face of California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, some business owners in South Orange County have decided to reopen their doors anyway, and one restaurant on Sunday was full to capacity soon after it opened, two days after opening for business.

Nomads Canteen in San Clemente has dining-in available, with tables spaced out to ensure physical distancing, and patio seating as well. https://t.co/AleUlwabkp — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 4, 2020

Jeff Gourey, the owner of Nomads Canteen in San Clemente, where he employs 25 people, told NBC News that he contacted city and county officials about reopening and no one dissuaded him from doing so. Gourey, who was “fighting back tears,” according to NBC News, stated, “I’m emotional. It’s a bigger fight than for my restaurant. It’s for my people.” He added, “How long do we hide from it, regardless? We can’t stop working. We can’t stop living.”

Gourey acknowledged he had told people to observe social distancing, but added that he felt because he and his staff are young they would be able to fend off the coronavirus. He said, “Six weeks is plenty of time; that’s what I believe. On a sunny day like this, no one is at risk.” – READ MORE

