CA Passes Bill Forcing Public Universities To Offer Abortion Pills

On Friday, the California legislature passed a bill that would force every public university in the state to offer abortion pills to students.

The bill, SB-24, states: Because abortion by medication techniques is both a recognized treatment for the medical condition of pregnancy and a health service every pregnant person in the state has the legal right to choose, it is the intent of the Legislature that public university student health centers make abortion by medication techniques as accessible and cost effective for students as possible … On and after January 1, 2023, each public university student health center shall offer abortion by medication techniques onsite. This service may be performed by providers on staff at the student health center, through telehealth services, or by providers associated with a contracted external agency.

The bill now awaits the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom, who supported a previous draft of the bill. He stated in the fall of 2018, “I would have supported that. I have long supported that. I subscribe to Planned Parenthood and NARAL’s position on that,” as the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Pro-life forces have stated they will challenge the bill, as The New York Times noted. – READ MORE