CA Lawmaker Mocked After After Finding “Semi-Automatic” Glock Packaging — For BB Gun

A California lawmaker demonstrated why liberals are totally unqualified to opine on the 2nd Amendment, much craft legislation restricting citizens’ rights.

In a now-deleted tweet, California Assemblyman David Chiu dramatically posted: “Finding the discarded packaging of a semi-automatic on a leisurely weekend walk was disturbing, particularly during this month’s surge of gun violence in San Francisco.”

Except… if David had maybe looked at the packaging, he would have noticed it's for a .177 caliber C02 powered BB gun.

