CA Governor Jerry Brown Pardons Anti-ICE Activist Facing Deportation

Governor Jerry Brown has pardoned an anti-ICE activist facing deportation who helped advance the effort to turn California into a so-called “sanctuary state.”

Phal Sok was among three Cambodian refugees with criminal records who recentlyhad their past crimes absolved by the state’s top executive. Although Sok has been lawfully present in this country since his arrival in the early 1980s, his rap sheet included three felony convictions that made him a deportation target.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pardons “wipe the crimes off the California Department of Justice and FBI books.”

MUST READ: I Earned My Freedom From Prison, Now I Face Deportation By @YouthJusticeLA Organizer Phal Sok #not1morehttps://t.co/KkOZe1bMnK pic.twitter.com/kNCTf3GnP4 — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) September 27, 2017

Brown said Sok is currently under removal proceedings. However, the pardon could eliminate the federal government’s justification for deporting him. – READ MORE

California Gov. Jerry Brown is prodding lawmakers to add a sizable tax on citizens drinking water in a bid to fix a beleaguered water system some citizens believe is poisoning poor people in rural areas.

The tax on drinking water, if passed, would be the first in California’s history. The money would go toward addressing drinking water tainted with arsenic and other contaminants in the San Joaquin Valley. Urban water agencies are trying to kill the bill, arguing the issue is confined to California’s rural areas.

Residents and businesses would pay a tax on their monthly water bills, while the average Californian would pay an additional $11.40 per year for drinking water. The agricultural industry would be forced to contribute through taxes on fertilizer purchases and fees paid by dairy farmers. Regulators have long argued California’s water is unsafe to drink.

