CA Gov Tries to Prove There’s No Crisis at Border, But Local Station Bursts His Bubble: There’s a ‘Wall’ (VIDEO)

The governor of California journeyed to his state’s southern border where he tried to claim there’s a not an immigration crisis — until he got called out by a local radio station on why the location is safe.

At the San Ysidro-Mexico crossing, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was trying to “highlight a different story” on “what’s going on here between Mexico and the United States and the economic vibrancy that is demonstrable here at the border” in a video he posted to Twitter.

Newsom visits San Ysidro & says there’s no “national emergency.” But, San Ysidro has a wall, with second being built pic.twitter.com/oyP4L0WqXr — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 7, 2019