CA Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom: ‘Spare Me Your Indignity About the Unborn’

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom joined with Planned Parenthood supporters Saturday to condemn legislation that severely restricts abortion in an increasing number of states.

“Spare me your indignity about the unborn,” Newsom lashed out at pro-life leaders using a common narrative of the left. “Folks that righteously talk about the unborn are the exact same people when those children are born that cut programs to support those children and their families – they’re the exact same people.”

Alabama.

Georgia.

Missouri.

Ohio.

Kentucky.

Mississippi.



This is about control. This is about the patriarchy. This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we REFUSE to go back to.



So we will step up. We will raise our voices. And we will fight. pic.twitter.com/yQyi6iaqIe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2019

“This is about control. This is about the patriarchy,” Newsom said, reported KRON4. “This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we refuse to go back to.” – READ MORE