CA City Mayors Beg Brown for Help with Homeless, ‘National Disgrace’

A group of 11 mayors from California’s largest cities converged on Sacramento on Wednesday to petition Governor Jerry Brown for funds to deal with the state’s homelessness epidemic.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the number of homeless in the state is up 16 percent since 2015 to approximately 134,000 people.

The mayors of San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Anaheim are calling on Brown to support legislation that would set aside 25 percent of the state’s projected $6.1 billion surplus for programs to combat homelessness.

Fox News reported in February that Anaheim, facing a public health crisis, moved out a two-mile-long encampment of homeless people along the city’s Santa Ana River walk, not far from Disneyland.

“Trash trucks and contractors in hazmat gear have descended on the camp and so far removed 250 tons of trash, 1,100 pounds of human waste and 5,000 hypodermic needles,” according to Fox.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board labeled the homeless crisis in the City of Angels a “national disgrace” earlier this year. – READ MORE

