CA Broadens Gun Confiscation Laws to Include Ammunition, Certain Magazines

Aspects Of California’s Gun Confiscation Laws Broadened On January 1, 2019, As The State Added Ammunition And Certain Magazines To The List Of Items That Can Be Confiscated When Firearms Are Seized.

KRCR reports that Senate Bill 1200, which Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed into law, “adds ammunition and bullet drums to the list of items related to firearms that can be confiscated.”

This means that police executing a Gun Violence Restraining Order can not only sweep a gun owner’s home for firearms, but for ammunition and certain firearm accessories as well.

Other California gun controls which took effect January 1, 2019, include an expansion of training requirements necessary to acquire a concealed carry permit and inclusion of certain misdemeanors as justification for a lifetime ban on gun ownership. – READ MORE