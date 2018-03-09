CA Bay Area Poll: Majorities Across All Races Want Local Police to Help ICE Detain Illegals

A majority of Bay Area residents—including majorities across all races—believes that local police should assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its efforts to track down illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes.

A Survey USA/KPIX poll conducted last week after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tipped off illegal immigrants about potential ICE raids found that 61% in the San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose area—including 65% of whites, 61% of blacks, 59% of Hispanics, and 53% of Asians—believe local police should help federal authorities detain illegal immigrants.

The poll also found that 48%, though, agreed with Schaaf’s actions while 34% disapproved.

ICE detained more than 200 illegal immigrants last week in the Bay Area but at least 800 illegal immigrants, many of whom are criminals, could not be detained possibly due to Schaaf’s warning, according to ICE officials. – READ MORE

