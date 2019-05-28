CA baseball team apologizes for Memorial Day tribute video lumping Ocasio-Cortez in with ‘enemies of freedom’

The Fresno Grizzlies are apologizing to Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for including her in a Memorial Day tribute video that portrayed her as an adversary of the U.S.

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” the Triple A baseball club posted to Twitter Monday. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

The apology was at least the second for the day. – READ MORE