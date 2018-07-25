Captured Video Of Maniac Who Destroyed Trump’s Hollywood Star; PickAxe-Wielding Man Looks Beyond PSYCHO (Video)

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star didn’t stand a chance against its latest attacker — whose pickax was in full swing … as you can see in this video.

TMZ obtained footage of 24-year-old Austin Clay going to town early Wednesday morning on the star … dislodging it from the famed sidewalk, and leaving it in tiny pieces.

Eyewitnesses tell us this happened around 3:00 AM, shortly before Clay reportedly called cops himself and later surrendered. No one tried to stop him, but then again he was madly swinging a pickax — not the easiest thing to shut down.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1