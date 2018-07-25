True Pundit

Politics Security

Captured Video Of Maniac Who Destroyed Trump’s Hollywood Star; PickAxe-Wielding Man Looks Beyond PSYCHO (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star didn’t stand a chance against its latest attacker — whose pickax was in full swing … as you can see in this video.

TMZ obtained footage of 24-year-old Austin Clay going to town early Wednesday morning on the star … dislodging it from the famed sidewalk, and leaving it in tiny pieces.

Eyewitnesses tell us this happened around 3:00 AM, shortly before Clay reportedly called cops himself and later surrendered. No one tried to stop him, but then again he was madly swinging a pickax — not the easiest thing to shut down.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

First Video of New Donald Trump Star Vandal Swinging Pickax on Walk of Fame
First Video of New Donald Trump Star Vandal Swinging Pickax on Walk of Fame

Video shows the new Trump star vandal going to town on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax.

TMZ TMZ
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: