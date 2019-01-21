BuzzFeed Reporter: The Story Trump ‘Directed’ Cohen to Lie to Congress Is ‘Fundamentally Accurate’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Buzzfeed reporter Anthony Cormier discussed the story, which claimed President Donald Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow Trump Tower project.

Cormier said, “I’m solid, my sources are solid. This reporting is accurate.”

He added, “What we reported, that the president of the United States directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress is accurate. That is fundamentally accurate. We’re going to get inside the room where it happened and bare it out. We’ve taken this to ground. We’ll go further to get inside that room.” – READ MORE