BuzzFeed Publishes Leaked Documents From Michael Cohen’s Shredder Pieced Together By FBI

On Monday, BuzzFeed News published leaked documents the FBI pieced together from the shredder of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer who is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel and the Southern District of New York. How BuzzFeed obtained the documents is unclear, but what is clear is that they didn’t live up to the hype.

BuzzFeed opens by noting that when the pieced-together shredded documents were first announced by the Department of Justice, “critics, legal experts, and journalists feverishly speculated about what they might contain.” Most vocal among them was Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, who predicted that the shredded documents could be a “huge problem” for Cohen and company.

But it turns out that the pieced-together documents are just a bunch of documents that prosecutors already had. Among them are handwritten notes about a taxi business, “rambling letters” that appear to be unconnected to the investigation, and insurance papers. Some are almost incomprehensible, one containing a “jumble of numbers, letters, and bar codes,” while another “appears to be part of an envelope.” The ones that do make some sense don’t appear to be game-changing. – READ MORE

