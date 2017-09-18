BuzzFeed Hires High-Profile Celebrity Lawyer For Dossier Lawsuit Defense

BuzzFeed News is making a change to the legal team handling its defamation lawsuit over publishing the Trump dossier, hiring Roy Black, a lawyer best known for defending conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, pop singer Justin Bieber and Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire friend of Bill Clinton’s who was convicted of sex crimes with minor girls.

In a motion filed in federal court in Miami on Friday, BuzzFeed and its editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, requested that Black be allowed to replace Lawrence Kellogg, a Florida-based attorney who was hired to handle the case along with a New York-based law firm.

It is not entirely clear why the website tapped the Miami-based Black, though changing legal counsel during the middle of a case is not entirely unusual.

“Roy Black provides a depth of knowledge of the Florida courts that will be valuable to proving that this lawsuit is a shameless assault on the American free press and the First Amendment,” BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal told The Daily Caller. – READ MORE