BuzzFeed clings to Russian IP addresses, but no evidence found to prove Steele dossier claims

Computer networks owned by a Russian entrepreneur accused in the infamous anti-Trump dossier don’t contain any IP addresses used by Moscow to hack Democrats’ computers, the entrepreneur’s attorney says in a rebuttal to a BuzzFeed court filing.

Val Gurvits of Boston Law Group lodged a libel lawsuit against BuzzFeed on behalf of XBT Holding CEO Aleksej Gubarev in a federal court in Florida in April. He talked to The Washington Times after turning over to the news website’s legal team entry logs on 13 internet protocol addresses.

“We have provided them with everything they requested, as ordered by the court, related to these IP addresses,” Mr. Gurvits said. “I can confirm that there is absolutely no evidence or reason to believe that these IP addresses or any other XBT IP addresses were involved in the DNC hack or had anything to do with the allegations against my clients in the dossier.”

IP addresses, which identify an internet-connected device’s location and network, have become the central point in BuzzFeed’s court battle against Mr. Gubarev’s libel lawsuit, as the news website tries to link the entrepreneur and his XBT web-hosting company to Russia’s computer invasion in 2015 and 2016.

BuzzFeed published the full 35-page dossier on Jan. 10, 2017, then quickly apologized for not redacting Mr. Gubarev’s name. – READ MORE

