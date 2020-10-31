Buzz Aldrin Endorses McSally Over Fellow Astronaut Kelly

Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Saturday endorsed incumbent senator Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) over fellow astronaut Mark Kelly (D.) in the upcoming election.

“Martha, check six—Mark? Buzz—over 100 jet hours in Arizona,” Aldrin tweeted. “12 o’clock is straight ahead. 6 o’clock is behind. Fighter pilots understand what ‘check six’ means in lingo talk. Martha, wave as you move ahead past Mark, to 12 o’clock, and you win for Arizona!”

Before he became an astronaut, Aldrin served as a fighter pilot in the Korean War. McSally also flew fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan, becoming the first female pilot to fly a combat mission.

McSally said Aldrin's endorsement was an "honor." "Absolute honor to have the support of hero astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this mission!" McSally tweeted on Saturday. "We must hold this seat, the Senate, and save the country. It's a dog fight, and as we fighter pilots say: Fight's On!"

