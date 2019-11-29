Buttigieg’s Campaign Returns Thousand of Dollars in Donations from Kavanaugh’s Lawyers

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign said it is returning thousands of dollars in donations from lawyers for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Guardian reports that Alexandra Walsh and Beth Wilkinson, lawyers who represented Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearing, donated roughly $10,000 collectively to the campaign.

Walsh and Wilkinson represented Kavanaugh amid allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to his high school years.

The campaign says it had already returned $3,150 of Walsh’s $7,200 donation due to campaign finance laws and restrictions on contributions. Wilkinson donated $2,800 to the campaign.

However, once the donations were brought to light, Buttigieg's campaign announced it was returning them, claiming that they slipped through the cracks and if the campaign had known that Walsh and Wilkinson represented Kavanaugh it would not have accepted their donations in the first place.