Buttigieg touts $7M fundraising haul, says he ‘cannot be ignored’

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg says he raised more than $7 million since he launched his presidential exploratory committee in January.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor appeared to be the first Democratic White House hopeful on Monday to reveal his or her fundraising figures from the January through March period, the first quarter of fundraising since the kickoff of the 2020 presidential race.

THE MAD DASH FOR CAMPAIGN CASH

“You’re going to see bigger numbers from other campaigns today and in the next few days. That’s okay,” Buttigieg told supporters in an email and on social media. “This has always been an underdog project. But with a first fundraising report like this, we certainly cannot be ignored.”

The fundraising haul is the latest evidence that Buttigieg, who was considered a long shot for the Democratic nomination when he first jumped into the race, has become a legitimate contender over the past month, amid a surge in contributions from supporters, growing crowds at his events and rising coverage by the political media. – READ MORE