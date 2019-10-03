Buttigieg Says He Would Not Execute 9/11 Mastermind

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is so opposed to the death penalty he would not support executing 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

The Hill asked Buttigieg about executing Mohammed, who is currently detained at Guantanamo Bay pending a death penalty trial scheduled to begin January 2021. Buttigieg responded that even this case did not merit execution.

“If you mean it, you mean it,” he said. “There are people who may deserve to die. I just don’t know anybody who deserves to kill them.”

This is not the first time Buttigieg has opposed the death penalty. In an April appearance at the National Action Network Convention, Buttigieg said that capital punishment “has always been a discriminatory practice” and called for its abolition. His criminal justice reform plan calls for “a constitutional amendment to abolish the death penalty.” – READ MORE