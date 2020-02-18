Buttigieg: I will open up Medicare to everyone, including illegals

Pete Buttigieg said at a campaign event on Sunday that he is in favor of opening up his Medicare plan to anyone, regardless of their immigration status.

Buttigieg said at the “fireside chat” event in Nevada organized by Planned Parenthood that he regards “all DACA recipients as American as I am,” and that while “the system” doesn’t acknowledge them, he and the majority of the American people do.

“It’s one of the reasons why we need wholesale reform. As you know, the Affordable Care Act, one of the many missing pieces that it has is that the exchanges are not available to the undocumented. I would change that, and that would be a change that would come with the Medicare-for-All-Who-Want-It plan that I am proposing,” he said. – READ MORE

