Buttigieg: Heroin Possession Won’t Be Illegal Under My Administration (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that under his administration, heroin possession would not be illegal or would at most be a misdemeanor.

“Mayor, you not only want to decriminalize marijuana, you want to decriminalize all drug possession. You say the better answer is treatment, not incarceration,” Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace said. “Isn’t the fact that it’s illegal to have, to possess meth and heroin, doesn’t that at least in some way, the fact that it’s illegal act as some deterrent to trying it in the first place?”

“I think what we need to focus on is where you have distribution,” Buttigieg said. “Possession would not be dealt with through incarceration.” – READ MORE

