Buttigieg Doesn’t Respect A Single Living Republican (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Monday couldn’t name any living Republican public figures he respects during a MSNBC town hall.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, participated in a MSNBC town hall, where he was asked by host Chris Matthews to name some living Republican public figures he respects.

“Name some of your public figures–Republicans–who you respect. Living Republicans,” said Matthews, prompting the audience to laugh. Buttigieg smirked and acted like he was stumped.

"I'll give you a few seconds," Matthews said.