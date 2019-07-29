Buttigieg brother-in-law not voting for Mayor Pete: His policies are ‘very anti-American’ (VIDEO)

Pete Buttigieg’s brother-in-law wants America to understand why the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana would be a disaster as president, and it has nothing to do with his sexuality or family dynamics.

Rhyan Glezman, a pastor who lives near Traverse City, Michigan, spoke with Brandon Straka and his “Walk Away” movement in an interview released Sunday night to set the record straight about his beliefs and relationship with Chasten Buttigieg, the younger of his two brothers.

The interview follows glowing features on Mayor Pete’s campaign that highlight his partner and portray Glezman’s family as intolerant of his sexuality, a notion the pastor thoroughly debunks. The former alcoholic and drug addict told Straka he’s maintained a positive relationship with his brother throughout their life, a relatively normal upbringing with plenty of happy memories.

Since Glezman refocused his life on Christ, his relationship with his family has changed, but he told Straka he loves his brother and his husband unequivocally, though he won’t be casting his ballot for Mayor Pete. – READ MORE