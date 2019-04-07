Buttigieg blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of evangelicals for supporting Trump

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday criticized what he called “hypocrisy” among evangelical Christians who support President Trump.

Buttigieg, who is a Christian, said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump “acts in a way” that is inconsistent with what he hears in church.

“It’s something that really frustrates me because the hypocrisy is unbelievable,” he said of evangelical support for Trump. “Here you have somebody who not only acts in a way that is not consistent with anything that I hear in scripture or in church, where it’s about lifting up the least among us and taking care of strangers, which is another word for immigrants, and making sure that you’re focusing your effort on the poor.”

"But also personally how you're supposed to conduct yourself," he added, saying that Trump is at odds with a religion that calls for "humbling yourself before others."